Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,971,000 after buying an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,827,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

IEX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,699. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

