Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,053,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

