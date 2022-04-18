Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,789,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after buying an additional 392,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after buying an additional 86,315 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

