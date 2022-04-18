Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $284.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

