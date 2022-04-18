Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

