Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $233.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.92. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

