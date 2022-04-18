Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $295.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $292.24 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

