LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in LSI Industries by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,490. The stock has a market cap of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

