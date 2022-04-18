Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMRMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 186,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,966. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
