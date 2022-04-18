Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 39.6% in March

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $22.27 on Monday. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.00.
About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.