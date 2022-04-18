Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter. Lockheed Martin has set its FY22 guidance at approx $26.70 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $467.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.69. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.