LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $70.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.29.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after acquiring an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $14,241,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 11,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

