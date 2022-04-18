Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.58 or 0.99977208 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 755,398,075 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

