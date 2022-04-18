Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 9,795 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 1.49% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,340,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,538. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899 over the last 90 days.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

