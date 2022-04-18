Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 6,360 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 201.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 772,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,876. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $181.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Five Below Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

