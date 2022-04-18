Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 61,757 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 239,873 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,535,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 111,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 418,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

