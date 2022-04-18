Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 23,465 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $167,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.