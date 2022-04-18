Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 145,485 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,485 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. The stock had a trading volume of 373,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,843. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

