Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Arhaus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,169,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.71. 338,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,072. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

