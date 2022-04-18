Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 24,100 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

NYSE ONON traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,021,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

