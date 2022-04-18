Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.17.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

