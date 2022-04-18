Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Update

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 360,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,357,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.17.
