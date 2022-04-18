Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,381. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.03.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

