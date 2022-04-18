Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 41.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $192,871.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00271053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.