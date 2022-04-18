Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001901 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $217,811.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00274458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

