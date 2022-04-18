Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 199,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -514.20 and a beta of 1.77. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

