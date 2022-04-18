Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock.
Shares of LI stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 199,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -514.20 and a beta of 1.77. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Li Auto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.