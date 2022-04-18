LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LexaGene stock opened at 0.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.28. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.14 and a twelve month high of 0.68.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

