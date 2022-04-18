LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LexaGene stock opened at 0.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.28. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.14 and a twelve month high of 0.68.
About LexaGene (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexaGene (LXXGF)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.