Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.84.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

