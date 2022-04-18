Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $46.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 14.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Lemonade by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $7,563,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

LMND traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

