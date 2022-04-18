Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

