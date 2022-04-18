Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,719. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

