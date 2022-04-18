Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,997,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.02. 21,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

