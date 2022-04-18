Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 466,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 249,251 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 627.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236,973 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

