Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $438.16. 24,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $439.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

