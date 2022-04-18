Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,371. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $526.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

