Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,068. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

