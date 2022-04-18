Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.26.

SHW stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,082. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.