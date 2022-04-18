Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $236,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.50. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.53 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.