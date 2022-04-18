Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $118.28. 27,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,388. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

