Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 414 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,053,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,894. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

