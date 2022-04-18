Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 4.7% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.80. 5,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 836,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

