Lanceria (LANC) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Lanceria (LANC) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $41,095.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Lanceria Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars.

