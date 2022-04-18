LABS Group Market Cap Hits $7.26 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. LABS Group has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $116,121.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.93 or 0.07379087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.77 or 1.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048461 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

