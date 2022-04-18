Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Trimmed by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $268.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $254.46 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

