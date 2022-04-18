Kush Finance (KSEED) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Kush Finance (KSEED) traded down 98.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Kush Finance has a total market cap of $2,098.75 and approximately $112.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kush Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

