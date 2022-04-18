KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.77

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.84, with a volume of 64269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNYJY. UBS Group cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.