Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,500.5 days.

KHTRF opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Knight Equity decreased their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

