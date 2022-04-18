Kleros 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $901,752.00 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $901,752.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002497 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

