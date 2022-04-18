Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $2.68 billion and $89.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.80 or 0.07436829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,821.23 or 0.99999999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041578 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,559,319 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

