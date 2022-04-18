Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 26,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
Several analysts have commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.
The company has a market cap of $973.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
