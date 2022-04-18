Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 26,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,554,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several analysts have commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The company has a market cap of $973.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.