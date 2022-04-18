King DAG Trading Down 1.2% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. King DAG has a total market cap of $20.87 million and approximately $69,590.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00106007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

